Guildford Shakespeare Company co-founders Sarah Gobran and Matt Pinches will celebrate 20 years of theatre making on Shakespeare’s birthday.
They will be looking back over the last two decades in What’s Past is Prologue at St Nicolas’ Church in Bury Street, Guildford, on April 23 at 7.30pm.
Fun and fascinating stories will include sharing a stage with national treasures, digging articulated lorries out of mud, real skulls at Hamlet, chainsaw interruptions, Macbeth’s curse, trans-Atlantic Shakespeare, meeting Lewis Carroll’s family, storing 50 chairs in a one-bedroom flat and surviving the pandemic.
The evening will be chaired by local radio legend Peter Gordon.
For tickets, priced £25 - which includes a glass of fizz or a non-alcoholic alternative, and a slice of Shakespeare's birthday cake - visit www.guildford-shakespeare-company.co.uk
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