Comedian Amy Mason will make her first appearance in Guildford when she brings her stand-up show Behold! to the Bellerby Studio at G Live on April 24 at 7.30pm.
Amy, who hails from Poole and now lives in Bristol, said: “It’s a quite filthy true story about me getting some unexpected items and me trying to work out where they came from.
“I got sent a box of sex toys. I did not order them, nor did I have any idea where they came from. They were completely anonymous.
“It turned out that a lot of my accounts had got hacked. It took me a long time to work out what happened. It’s a very silly story but it’s had quite a good response. And yes, I’ve changed my passwords!”
Amy had a ten-month-old daughter when she decided to embark on a comedy career.
She said: “I was a writer and I always fancied doing stand-up comedy, so I did an open mic night eight years ago. I really liked it and it went on from there.
“This is my second stand-up hour. I’ve been to the Edinburgh Fringe and I love touring it. Audiences seem to really like it, so it’s been great.
“The show is about how the digital world makes you give up so much to the internet, and how it comes back to bite you. There’s also a lot of stuff about my life, and parenting.”
Amy, now a 43-year-old mother-of-two, apologised that her gig was only for those aged 16 and above.
She said: “It’s a very adult show. It’s not my fault - I was forced to be filthy!”
But what happened to her collection of free gifts?
Amy smiled: “You’ll have to wait and see in the show to find out!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.