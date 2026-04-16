Petersfield Theatre Group will perform Footloose at the Petersfield Festival Hall from May 13 to 16.
But he is not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth.
Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.
There are performances at 7.30pm every night and at 2pm on May 16. Tickets, priced £18 or £16, are available from Petersfield Festival Hall and One Tree Books, or at www.thefestivalhall.co.uk
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