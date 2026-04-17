The Greens are hoping a surge in national support could be reflected locally as they contest seats across West Surrey in the local elections on Thursday, May 7.
They say they are offering “real change from the tired old parties” as they aim to make their presence felt in elections for the new authority.
A total of 78 Green candidates will stand across 43 wards in the West Surrey elections. In all wards in Waverley, Surrey Heath and Guildford, and 10 others, voters will have a full Green slate and can use both their votes for the party.
The party is hoping to build on recent national growth, with more than 900 Green councillors now serving on 194 councils across the country.
Recent national polling has shown the Greens rising to around 21 percent of the vote and, in some surveys, overtaking Labour.
It also currently leads 40 authorities, including Bristol and Mid Suffolk, and says membership has risen to more than 226,000.
Several sitting councillors across West Surrey are standing again, including Steve Williams, Claire Matthes, John Skipper, Alistair Bayliss, Clare Weightman and Steven Ringham.
Mr Williams, the local party spokesperson who is running in the Godalming North ward, said: “I’m delighted to unveil our team of fantastic Green Party candidates ready to represent communities across West Surrey in the council elections on Thursday, May 7.
“We know people are looking for a real change from the tired old parties, and when you vote Green on May 7 you will get hard working councillors committed to running local services efficiently and in the best interests of local people across West Surrey.”
The Farnham Central candidates are Jason Louis Richardson and Robert Lindsay Douglas Ellis.
The Farnham North candidates are Chris Brooks and Natasha Fletcher.
In Farnham South, David Baines and George Wilson are running.
The Haslemere candidates are Alastair Bayliss and Claire-Louise Matthes.
In Waverley Western Villages, Clare Louise Weightman and Simon Leon Lightman are standing.
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