A 20-year-old woman from Liss has published her first novel from a hospital bed after a neurological condition left her unable to walk, speak or swallow.
Chloe Ramsay, a criminology and British Sign Language student, was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder in March 2025 after weeks in hospital with seizures, sometimes up to 100 a day.
She also lost the ability to walk and use her hand, and had to relearn movement at a specialist clinic.
Now back in hospital after repeated admissions, Ms Ramsay is again unable to swallow or open her mouth to speak and is receiving medication and nutrition through a feeding tube.
She said writing became her “reason to stay” after her mental health declined and she required psychiatric care.
Chloe said: “Being in and out of hospital is no fun, especially when you’re young and you don’t sleep all day so you really have nothing to occupy yourself with.
“My mental health started declining as I couldn’t do what I loved to do such as running, going to university and seeing people as much. I was always in clinical settings.
“I have been writing stories since 2014 at school and since then my ultimate dream in life was to become a published author. So I chose to write a book — irrelevant to what I am experiencing but a book nonetheless. And it really did help me occupy my time and get through every day. But I never actually wanted it published until January this year after people encouraging me to.”
Having written stories since childhood, she began working on a novel during her hospital stay.
The book, titled And Still She Stayed, is a gothic historical novel set in 19th-century England. It follows a young tutor sent to a wealthy estate, where she uncovers secrets about the family and her own past while challenging male control over her life.
Ms Ramsay said her love of classic literature helped shape the story, citing favourites including Jane Eyre, Of Mice and Men, Wuthering Heights, Animal Farm and the poems of Edgar Allan Poe.
Encouraged by others, she went on to self-publish the book this year. She said seeing a physical copy had been “surreal”.
“It means I get to achieve eight-year-old me’s dream of being an author,” she said.
Chloe hopes sharing her story will help others facing illness or mental health challenges.
She said: “It won’t make it better nor cure it but it does distract you a lot. I have also realised the importance of rest and allowing myself to do as I feel and when instead of forcing myself to write 10,000 words a day or whatever. Go with the flow for hobbies that you want to help you.
“I’m currently in hospital writing this, but I know I always have my outlet of writing. Not all books are made on desks.”
Despite ongoing health struggles, Ms Ramsay has already begun work on a second book, with plans for a duology, and hopes to continue writing while raising awareness of hidden illnesses.
Chloe was previously featured in the Petersfield Post earlier this month after celebrating Easter following breakthrough treatment for more than 40 allergies.
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