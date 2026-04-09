A former teacher from Liphook has been nominated for a prestigious national start-up award after launching a business focused on wellbeing and education in nature.
Lyndsey Roberts, founder of Forest Fusion, has been named a regional finalist in the Education and Training Start-up of the Year category at the UK StartUp Awards 2026.
The business, which works across the Surrey and Hampshire border, offers workshops and training designed to help children, families and adults reconnect with nature while supporting mental health and learning.
Ms Roberts said she was “thrilled” to receive the nomination.
“When I heard I was nominated for an award before Easter, it was the best Easter present ever,” she said. “It validates the hard work and the impact I want to make on people’s lives.
“There is a lot of scientific evidence as to why getting outside can benefit people’s lives. A lot of people come to me when they have mental health problems such as anxiety.”
Forest Fusion was created after Ms Roberts’ extensive international career in education, which has taken her to countries including New Zealand, Australia and the United States. She has also worked within UK and International Baccalaureate systems and held a number of senior leadership roles.
Her experience includes training teachers, working with school governors and delivering workshops for parents and community groups. She also studied “Visible Thinking” at Harvard University, which informs her approach to learning and wellbeing.
Ms Roberts said her own experiences of challenges within education systems inspired her to create a more holistic approach.
“Life is short and time is the most valuable commodity,” she said. “I wanted to use my experience to help people embrace life, learning and inner wellbeing.”
Forest Fusion is now looking to secure a permanent outdoor base and expand its business-to-business services.
Regional winners of the awards will go on to compete at the national finals in September.
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