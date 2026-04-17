Initially, the council told them they must accept the property by noon on April 13 and, if they did not, it would have discharged its duty to them. This would leave them facing homelessness. The Safronovas felt they had no choice but to reject it and, the following day, were told they would have emergency accommodation for two weeks, after which they would be housed in further emergency accommodation “primarily at Travelodge locations across various areas in the borough”.