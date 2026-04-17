A Metropolitan Police officer who abused his position to gain the trust of victims has been found guilty of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.
Dion Arnold, 33, of Camberley, was convicted of four counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault. The offences took place between March 2023 and March 2025.
Arnold targeted women by exploiting his position of trust and making them feel they had no choice but to submit to his sexual demands.
He was working in the Met Police and was an Army reserves medic when he met some of the women through online dating apps.
One victim said she felt “defeated” after an encounter with Arnold but convinced herself it could not have been non-consensual because he was a police officer. Victims described him as “extremely persistent and demanding”.
The case was investigated by Surrey Police.
Detective Chief Inspector Jon Smithers said: “I would like to commend these women for their bravery in giving evidence against Dion Arnold during the investigation and at trial and ensuring that he has been brought to justice for his callous behaviour and crimes.
“Arnold deliberately targeted women, safe in the knowledge that he could sexually assault and rape them without consent and that they would not report him to the police force he worked for.
“These women believed they could trust Arnold because he was a police officer. It was clear from the victims’ interviews that they felt they should comply with, and even forgive, his behaviour. This does not mean they were not victims of his crimes.
“As a police officer, Arnold abused his position of trust to commit these offences.”
Claire Gallagher, senior crown prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “These women believed that, as a police officer, they could trust Arnold and would be safe with him. He abused that trust in the most appalling way.
“As a police officer working with victims of domestic abuse, Arnold knew exactly what the law on consent means. These women asked Arnold to stop and he knew that, even referring to it in messages between them.
“The impact that Arnold had on these women cannot be underestimated. One told him in messages that he had “destroyed and broken her”, while another described feeling “powerless” and that she had no option but to submit. In law, that is not consent.
“Arnold deliberately targeted women that he thought would not stop him and would never have the courage to report him. They have proved him wrong and have seen him brought to justice for his appalling crimes.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.