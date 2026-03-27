“I don't like going out by myself as because of Connor I lost all confidence and independence as he made me feel so low. I don't think an animal deserves to have been treated the way he treated me but that's how I feel like I was treated - like an animal, and even now I struggle to be spoken to and treated nicely. I am trying really hard to move on from what happened, and I want to do whatever it takes, I just don't want the physical and emotional pain to stay with me forever.”