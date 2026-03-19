On Thursday, March 12, Ethan Nolan, 24, from Bristol, was sentenced to 19 years and six months after being found guilty of three counts of rape, two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, one count of sexual assault by penetration, one count of sexual assault by touching and one count of intentional strangulation.
In 2022, Nolan raped a woman he was in a relationship with while she slept at her home in Bristol. He then attempted to manipulate her and convince her the abuse was normal.
In April 2023, he began a relationship with a second woman in Surrey, where his behaviour quickly became controlling.
He restricted her from seeing friends and dictated how she dressed. He also coerced her into handing over her bank cards and forced her to send him money.
The abuse escalated from psychological to physical. He regularly assaulted the woman and, on one occasion, told her: "If I leave bruises over you, people will know you are mine." He later raped her twice within a period of months.
Following a six-day trial at Bristol Crown Court in January, Nolan was found guilty of all offences.
At sentencing, he was also given a lifelong restraining order and placed on the sex offenders register for life.
Detective Constable Nat Stone, from Surrey Police's Sexual Offences Investigation Team, said: "Nolan is a dangerous man and his behaviour has impacted many lives. I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the courage of both victims to come forward and tell Police what happened.
"Thanks to their bravery and support over the last two years, Nolan will now serve a significant amount of time behind bars.
"This investigation and court result is evidence of the hard work by numerous officers and staff members and that shows that we take every report of domestic abuse and sexual assault seriously. If you have been a victim of abuse or sexual violence, or you recognise any of these behaviours in a friend or partner, please contact police. You will be listened to, and we will do everything we can to support you.”
If you or someone you know has been the victim of rape, sexual assault or another sexual offence, help and support is available.
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