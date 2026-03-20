They are a regular sight in their hi-vis jackets on the A31 in Four Marks, checking the speeds of motorists entering the village.
Now the members of the Four Marks Community Speedwatch Team have been recognised for their efforts with the presentation of the Safer Roads Award in The Police and Crime Commissioner Awards 2026.
They improve local road safety by monitoring speeds, which should drop from 60mph to 40mph at the edges of the village before falling to 30mph in the centre.
And they have helped to ensure that more than 12,300 educational letters reached drivers who exceeded the limits.
Honoured in Bordon was Sergeant Michael Cork, who won the Rural Crime Fighter of the Year Award.
Sergeant Cork transformed rural policing by redesigning the rural crime task force and leading major operations.
His leadership drove a 27 per cent reduction in rural crime in six months and inspired a high-performing team.
More than 350 people attended the fifth annual awards ceremony at the Hilton Southampton Utilita Bowl hotel in West End on March 13.
Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones said: “I am always proud and humbled to hear how so many people are making such a difference in their communities. These individuals are the ones who show up and go the extra mile, often without expecting any recognition at all.
“Day in, day out and often in really tough situations, they protect the vulnerable and stand up for what is right. But we must not forget the teams around them. I’m sure many of our winners would agree that they couldn’t do their vital work without the support of their colleagues.
“Thank you to every winner and nominee. What you do matters. It’s appreciated not just by me but by your colleagues, your leaders and, most importantly, by the people you serve.”
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