The Watercress Line won the Steam Locomotive Award at the Heritage Railway Association Awards for its restoration of Canadian Pacific.
After more than a decade of meticulous work, Merchant Navy Class Bulleid Pacific No. 35005 Canadian Pacific returned to steam on the Watercress Line in March last year.
Built in 1941, it was previously rebuilt in 1959. The recent project brought together engineers, volunteers and apprentices, with funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, to revive one of Britain’s most iconic express locomotives for visitors and enthusiasts to enjoy once again.
Daniel Ball, the Watercress Line’s education and outreach co-ordinator, was highly commended in the Rising Star Award category, recognising his outstanding contribution to learning, engagement and innovation across the railway.
He has played a key role in transforming how education is provided at the railway, developing new programmes, partnerships and creative initiatives that place learning and community engagement at the heart of the organisation’s work.
Watercress Line chief executive Rebecca Dalley said: “These are the most important awards for the heritage railway community, and the steam locomotive of the year is the prize that means the most to the industry, so we are incredibly proud to see Canadian Pacific recognised.
“The locomotive’s return to steam is a story of resilience and determination as well as craftsmanship and collaboration between our skilled staff, volunteers and apprentices.
“We are also delighted that Daniel Ball has been highly commended as a rising star. His creativity and energy have helped strengthen our education and outreach work, enabling us to inspire new audiences and ensure the heritage of our railway continues to be shared with future generations.”
The annual Heritage Railway Association Awards celebrate the achievements of heritage railways, museums and volunteers across the UK who work to preserve and promote Britain’s railway heritage.
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