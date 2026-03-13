Nine people are moving closer to permanent jobs thanks to an employment support scheme run by East Hampshire District Council.
Last October the council teamed up with the Department for Work and Pensions to launch Kickstart, which is designed to support residents claiming benefits and help them secure sustainable employment.
People taking part receive a six-month work experience placement, gain practical workplace experience, develop new skills and increase their confidence in a real working environment.
Candidates were selected by the Alton and Bordon Jobcentre offices, which co-ordinated interviews with employers and provided ongoing support to help participants settle into their placements.
So far nine people have taken placements in eight local businesses, each benefiting from fully-funded council support.
The rules of the scheme prevent placements replacing existing or planned vacancies, or resulting in reduced hours or job losses for current staff or contractors.
Cllr Robert Mocatta, the portfolio holder for regeneration and prosperity, said: “Seeing this programme change lives in such a short space of time has been incredibly encouraging.
“The work placements have given participants real experience, new skills and renewed confidence.
“This partnership approach shows what can be achieved when organisations come together with a shared commitment to helping residents into long-term, sustainable employment.”
Employer and partnership manager Jackie Sutherland said: “The Department for Work and Pensions welcomed the opportunity to work on the visionary East Hampshire Kickstart scheme, a partnership that has brought genuine energy and momentum to the local community.
“This exciting initiative has made a real difference to job seekers across the area, helping them build new skills, grow in confidence and showcase their talents to local businesses.
“Through meaningful paid work placements, participants have been able to strengthen their CVs, broaden their horizons, and significantly enhance their future job prospects. It’s been an inspiring collaboration that continues to open doors and create brighter futures.”
Local Treasures, a Petersfield-based home services business providing gardening, cleaning and companionship around East Hampshire, took on Dominic as an administration assistant.
A spokesperson said: “Dominic’s skills are boundless and he is always enthusiastic. It is clear the Kickstart scheme is helping Local Treasures, but we think that we are in turn helping Dominic. He has been such a success.”
Cerys became an events assistant at Chawton House, learning creative practice, digital skills, hospitality and events delivery, and devised a programme of creative workshops showcasing her talent as an illustrator.
Chawton House said: “Kickstart has allowed us to provide meaningful, paid employment to someone at an early stage of their career, building confidence, skills and professional experience that might otherwise have been out of reach.
“It has been a genuinely positive example of how employing someone who was previously outside the labour market and developing early career skills can strengthen an organisation.”
Kurt found a really cool placement, working in the ice creation unit at Techne Ice Sculpture in Alton.
The company appreciated his assistance: “The placement has been particularly helpful in addressing short-term manpower needs during a busy operational period, and has allowed us to meet production demands and maintain high standards without any financial burden to the business in terms of wages.
“We are grateful to East Hampshire District Council for delivering such an impactful and supportive programme and would highly recommend the Kickstart placement scheme to other organisations seeking to engage in meaningful community-driven employment initiatives.”
Jess has been working in administration at PHA Homes in Petersfield.
A spokesperson said: “As Jess builds her knowledge and confidence, she is increasing her value to the business and to the team - always a joy to work with and hungry to learn.
“We have benefited from having an enthusiastic and capable person in our team - someone who brings a different perspective and experience - at relatively little cost.
“The whole Kickstart process has been easy and well supported by both East Hampshire District Council and the Department for Work and Pensions, and we would strongly recommend it to others.”
Future Kickstart positions may be funded through the council's Grow Up! fund, supported by money drawn from the government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.