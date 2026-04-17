A cardiac arrest survivor and the bystander who performed CPR have been reunited with the crews who saved his life ahead of a charity run together.
Simon Jordan, a 65-year-old retired Royal Navy chief petty officer, was on his usual Monday morning jog through Ludshott Common in Hindhead when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.
Steve Cross, who was also out running, recognised Mr Jordan’s brightly coloured running shoes before finding him on the ground.
Despite never having performed CPR before, or having any training, Mr Cross began chest compressions with guidance from a 999 call handler.
Crews from South Central Ambulance Service attended alongside a doctor and advanced paramedic team from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, who placed Mr Jordan into an induced coma before flying him to hospital.
Four months later, Mr Jordan and Mr Cross were reunited with the emergency crews who helped save his life as they prepare to run the ABP Southampton 10K together in May.
Mr Jordan, of Ludshott, said: “I’d had no symptoms, no chest pain, no shortness of breath, nothing. Certainly nothing that could have led to what happened.
“I never use the word hero lightly, but everyone who was there for me that day and the days that followed – they’re all heroes to me.
“Particularly Steve who, thanks to his quick thinking and early intervention, played a massive part in saving my life.
“I was aware of the Air Ambulance, having seen it fly overhead at times, but I had no idea quite what it did. With all the equipment on board, it’s like a hospital in the air saving lives.”
Mr Cross said: “When Simon didn’t respond I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, what do I do now?’ as I didn’t have my phone with me.
“Something just clicked and I knew I had to get help – fast.
“The reunion at the airbase was an emotional experience, knowing that had I not been in the right place at the right time, the outcome for Simon and his family could have been very different.
“It was great to see how everyone involved, from the dispatcher and ambulance crews to the doctor, had a genuine interest in Simon’s recovery and wellbeing.
“I’m now really looking forward to crossing the 10K finish line with Simon and celebrating his remarkable recovery.”
Mr Jordan added: “It’s hard to put into words because I’m in a position where I’ve had the experience of using the charity.
“Everybody, across the board, has helped save my life.
“You never know when you might need them. I never thought I’d need something like this.
“You almost hope and pray that you never do. But it’s because of people who support the charity that I am here today.”
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