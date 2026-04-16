NASA’s Artemis programme has captured global attention and is fuelling ambitions for finalists Maleha Khan and Maroon Rahman — all working in science, technology, engineering and maths.
They say they want to challenge stereotypes around beauty pageants while encouraging more young women across Hampshire and Surrey to pursue STEM careers.
Miss Hampshire Maleha Khan, 25, is a propulsion engineer working on one of the world’s first long-term hydrogen rocket designs. She also delivers lectures at the Royal Aeronautical Society.
A pilot since the age of 15, Ms Khan secured four flying scholarships from organisations including the Royal Air Force and the British Women Pilots Association. She has flown five aircraft types and helicopters, and later became a commander with an RAF University Air Squadron, leading 75 personnel.
With a Master’s degree in spacecraft engineering, she has worked with the UK Space Agency, collaborating with NASA, the European Space Agency and UK Space Command.
Ms Khan described the Artemis missions as a “true marvel”.
She said: “The reason I’ve done all of my training is I dream one day of going into space.
“I continue to present lectures and speak at places such as the Royal Aeronautical Society and Farnborough International Airshow.
“Whilst taking to the skies and studying on the ground I aim to inspire others to follow curiosity.
“The Artemis mission is a true marvel not just because they allow for inter-solar system exploration and lunar activity, but because they also once again remind the world to dream, and be curious just as in everyone’s childhood.
“The astronauts are truly making history.”
Ms Khan also hopes to become the first British-Pakistani woman to travel into space.
Surrey-based finalist Maroon Rahman, a Miss England 2024 semi-finalist, works as a graduate systems engineer after completing a degree in mechanical engineering.
She is involved in the aerospace sector through organisations including the Vulcan to the Sky Trust and regularly attends major aviation events such as the Royal International Air Tattoo.
Ms Rahman said: “The Artemis programme represents a new era of space exploration, redefining who gets to be part of that journey.
“Seeing women represented in such a historic programme sends a powerful message — that there is a place for them in space, science and engineering.”
Meanwhile, former Miss England Jessica Gagen, 30, has also used her platform to promote STEM careers, encouraging girls across the UK to consider roles in science and engineering.
During her reign, she attended the ASCEND Space Conference in Las Vegas as a featured speaker and worked with Boeing in Florida to highlight how STEM drives the aerospace industry.
She said: “This trip was everything an aerospace engineer could have ever dreamed of — I feel incredibly blessed.”
The trio believe the Artemis programme signals a shift in who gets to shape the future of space exploration — and hope their journeys from Hampshire and Surrey can inspire the next generation closer to home.
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