Hundreds of runners who braved the traditional Boxing Day Run at Hindhead have raised £5,400 for Holy Cross Hospital in Haslemere, supporting vital rehabilitation care for patients across the region.
The 524 participants in the 2025 event helped boost funds for the specialist rehabilitation centre, with organisers and hospital staff thanking the community for its continued support.
The popular annual run is organised by Matt Dellar and has become a firm fixture in the local calendar, bringing together runners of all ages in support of healthcare services.
Frances Campion-Smith, Chief Executive of Holy Cross Hospital, said: “We are thrilled to have received this wonderful donation from the Boxing Day Run. At Holy Cross, patients come to us for rehabilitation after an injury, illness, or major surgery.”
She explained that each patient receives a personalised care plan designed to support recovery goals, ranging from regaining independence in the community to returning to full-time employment.
“Providing this level of individualised care is costly but important,” she added. “Every penny will go towards delivering care that goes above and beyond the norm because this is what makes a difference and gives so many patients the hope and confidence to achieve an improved quality of life.”
Organiser Matt Dellar said the impact on patients is what continues to drive the event’s success. He said: “Hearing how patients benefit directly from the fundraising is what motivates me to organise the event year after year. The total raised by the 2025 Boxing Day Run reflects the generosity of participants and the strong community spirit which continues to drive the popularity of the event.”
Tickets for the 2026 Boxing Day Run are expected to go on sale in late summer, with organisers advising early booking as places typically sell out quickly. For updates visit www.boxingdayrun.org and www.holycross.org.uk.
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