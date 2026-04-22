Plans to build 49 new homes near Farnham have been approved, despite strong opposition and concerns about the impact on the area.
The scheme, put forward by Cala Homes, will see 49 properties built on a 3.84-hectare site off Fullers Road, along with landscaping works.
East Hampshire District Council approved the application on April 16, after a consultation that received more than 220 objections and just two letters of support.
Many residents said the plans go against the local plan, which suggests around 19 homes on the site, not 49.
The land is also in the green belt, and there were concerns the development could reduce the gap between Rowledge, Holt Pound and nearby areas including Farnham, Boundstone and Wrecclesham.
People also said the fields are important to the area’s semi-rural feel and warned the size and height of the new homes would stand out.
A key concern was the impact on the Kiln Riding School, which uses part of the land.
Residents said the development would mean losing grazing land, stables and a grass arena, and could force the business to close.
There were also worries that construction work would disturb the horses, making it unsafe to continue operating.
Angela Macleod, founder and chief instructor at the Kiln Equestrian Centre, speaking at the committee, told councillors the plans would have a serious impact.
She said: “Whilst I recognise the need for housing, the proposal comes at a great cost. It would destroy a whole community.
“If this goes ahead, we would lose three stables, the grass arena and grazing land, which we rent under a protected 20-year tenancy. That means 14 horses would have to go.
“Please don’t include the small field in the development. Let the horses keep using that land.”
Speaking for Cala Homes, head of planning Alison Thomson said the plans followed a year of work with local people and groups.
She said the development would help meet demand for housing, including affordable homes, and that the properties would be all-electric, with heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.
The company said building work could start within two years, with the first homes ready by 2027.
Cllr Angela Glass said she understood residents’ concerns, especially about the riding school.
“I feel very sorry for the equestrian centre, but I do hope they can use the extra 25 acres,” she said, adding she hoped it could use other land. However, she warned the council could lose on appeal if the plans were rejected.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.