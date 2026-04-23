Fire crews raced to tackle a wildfire at Hankley Common after flames broke out on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were called at 4.10pm on April 21, with nine fire engines at the height of the incident and support from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service. They returned on Thursday morning for a re-inspection, leaving the site at around 9.30am.
Liphook Fire Service said: “This is a reminder that we all have to be careful when discarding flammable items such as cigarettes or using barbecues in open spaces like this.
“The damage to the local environment and wildlife can be significant and may take many years to recover. All in all, it is best if these common and grass fires are not started in the first place.”
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