A focus on keeping party politics out of local government is the pledge of independent West Surrey election candidate David Munro.
Mr Munro, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years and currently serves as a Waverley councillor for Western Commons, said if elected he would be guided by three key principles: focusing on local issues, protecting the rural way of life, and helping residents with their concerns.
He said he was “fed up with party slanging matches and pointless debates” and wanted to focus instead on “points of principle, not party dogma”.
Mr Munro, who is running in the Waverley Western Villages ward, also highlighted concerns about over-development. He said some recent housing schemes were “too large” and lacked proper infrastructure. He said he would work to protect the countryside and villages in the area.
Drawing on his experience as a councillor, he said helping residents was “one of the most satisfying parts” of the role, adding that he would investigate issues thoroughly and try to find solutions.
Among his immediate priorities, Mr Munro said he would seek to protect local interests during changes to local government structures, particularly in relation to the financial impact of Woking Borough Council’s debt.
He also pledged to campaign against anti-social behaviour, improve the condition of roads and tackle potholes, and oppose the expansion of Farnborough Airport due to concerns over noise.
Mr Munro said he would also challenge projects he described as “gimmicky” and not beneficial to residents.
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