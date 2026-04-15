How had Haydn become acquainted with Sir Charles? We know that Sir Charles, though not a professional musician, was respected in musical circles and likely hosted Haydn for both social and artistic exchange. Sir Charles Rich lived in Surrey, not far from Haydn’s London base, and was known to host musical gatherings. It is plausible that Haydn was invited to Rich’s estate as part of a summer social excursion, and that he was attracted by the chance to see Waverley’s picturesque ruins.