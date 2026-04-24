Freedom of Information data covering 2023 to 2025, obtained by Confused.com, reveals Hampshire & Isle of Wight Police issued 6,322 fines totalling £1,264,400 , while Surrey Police fined 5,145 motorists, with £1,029,000 worth of fines.
In total in the UK, more than 70,000 motorists have been fined for using their mobiles at the wheel over the last three years - costing them £14million.
Using a handheld mobile while driving was made illegal in 2003 and carries a typical fine of £200 and up to six penalty points.
Greater Manchester Police issued the most fines, handing out 11,987 penalties, costing drivers more than £2.3million in that region alone.
Police Scotland followed with 7,107 fines totalling £1,421,400, while the Metropolitan Police issued 7,000 equating to £1,400,000.
Matt Crole-Rees, motoring expert at the comparison website, said: “Using your mobile phone when driving is not only illegal, but it can be dangerous for people in the car, on the roads, and pedestrians.
“While it could seem innocent to quickly go on your phone if your car is in traffic or at a standstill, it’s not worth the risk.
“Many are unaware of the consequences, and when it’s considered illegal to use their phone behind the wheel.”
The Freedom of Information request also found enforcement peaked in 2024, when 27,712 drivers were fined in a single year.
Despite the penalties, phone use behind the wheel remained widespread, with a separate OnePoll.com survey finding 59 percent of drivers admitted to using their mobile while driving.
Those aged between 25 to 44 were the most likely to do so with 54 percent revealing this behaviour.
The research found 22 per cent had physically held their phone, while 37 percent interacted with their device, such as reading messages or adjusting apps.
Common reasons for phone use included answering calls (42 percent) and using navigation apps (40 percent).
While 23 percent used their phone to make a call, in the case of an emergency, and to read a text.
In addition, drivers said they felt comfortable using their mobile phone when the car was stationary at traffic lights and in a standstill queue (48 percent).
Over a quarter (26 percent) admitted to using their phone in start-stop traffic.
While 22 percent felt it appropriate to go on their phone quickly, and when they felt they wouldn’t get distracted.
Motorists who had been caught said they had been penalised twice on average for phone use while driving.
Yet 84 percent said they had never been caught, despite the offence carrying six penalty points and fines that can rise to £1,000 if prosecuted.
Most offenders were spotted by a police officer (81 percent), while 26 percent were caught by AI camera technology.
A spokesperson for Confused.com, added: “The findings showed phone use had become a routine habit for many drivers.
“While you are allowed to use your phone for navigation, it is a legal requirement to pull over wherever it is safe and turn off the engine if you need to make adjustments.
“Otherwise, even touching your phone can result in receiving fines or points.”
Top five areas in the UK for police fines for using a mobile phone between 2023 to 2025:
Greater Manchester Police, 11,987 fines totalling £2,397,400
Scotland Police, 7,107 fines totalling £1,421,400
Metropolitan Police, 7,000 fines totalling £1,400,000
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Police, 6,322 fines totalling £1,264,400
Surrey Police, 5,145 fines totalling £1,029,000
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