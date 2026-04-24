To MP Alison McGovern
In your capacity as the minister of state for housing, communities and local government, I wonder if you could reassure me on a matter which has troubled my conscience.
I have absolutely no political allegiances, I’m just a humble resident of Farnham, Surrey, which is part of the Waverley Borough Council area. To the best of my knowledge my district council, Waverley, has a good track record of sound financial management.
You may well be familiar with the situation facing the incoming council of West Surrey - which will incorporate Waverley into this new body - as part of the local government reorganisation from April next year.
The size of debt which this new council seems to be taking on is quite absurd and grossly unfair on the prudent councils, and their residents, in the west of Surrey.
Should this debt not be fairly addressed to kick-start this new council? I struggle to contemplate the consequences. As things stand at the moment, I consider it to be one of the great injustices in the history of local government in England.
I would be very grateful if you could assure me - and many thousands of other genuine local people in the same boat - that there will be a level playing field in place for West Surrey from the outset.
Thank you for your consideration of this matter, and I look forward to hearing from you.
David Gill,
Glorney Mead,
Farnham
Celebrating 40 years of outstanding cadets
In 2026 St John Ambulance celebrates the 40th anniversary of its National Cadet of the Year competition, recognising four decades of young people who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to learning lifesaving skills and serving their communities.
The milestone was marked at a special event on April 10, attended by HRH The Princess Royal, St John Ambulance’s Commandant-in-Chief - Youth.
We also had the privilege of welcoming the very first National Cadet of the Year from 1987, Simon Stockill, alongside several holders of the title from across the four decades of the competition, up to the present day.
Since the award was established, many former National and Regional Cadets of the Year, including Simon, have gone on to careers in healthcare, medicine and the emergency services.
Others have taken the confidence, discipline and sense of social responsibility developed through their time as Cadets into a wide range of professions.
That journey often begins through St John Ambulance’s Badgers and Cadets programmes, where young people from the age of five learn first aid, build resilience and develop a practical understanding of helping others.
Readers interested in youth opportunities with St John Ambulance - whether that is for their children or as a potential youth leader or helper - can find out more at www.sja.org.uk
Kevin Munday,
Chief commissioner,
St John Ambulance
Hope for survivors of domestic abuse
One in four women in England and Wales will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime.
This is more than a statistic - these are women we know; our friends, family and colleagues. Women reading this letter.
In a time of increasing division, where violence against women and girls continues to pervade our society, many survivors come to us feeling lost, alone and unheard. Marginalised survivors, in particular, often face additional barriers to accessing the support they deserve.
But there is hope. Refuge, the UK’s largest specialist domestic abuse charity, was founded on the power of hope. Through our safe accommodation and survivor-centred support, we turn fear into hope, empowering survivors to heal and rebuild their lives from abuse.
We must remember, hope is rooted in action, and we can all make a difference to survivors. Every act of solidarity, every conversation, and every challenge to harmful attitudes, helps build a future where survivors are believed and supported.
Refuge believes positive change of all kinds can be achieved through unity. This is why we are supporting a new national campaign, A Million Acts of Hope, focused on bringing communities together. To find out more, visit millionactsofhope.org
If you are experiencing domestic abuse, know that you are not alone. Refuge is here for you.
Our free, 24/7 National Domestic Abuse Helpline is available on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk for support and information.
Together, we can create a world where no-one has to live in fear of abuse.
Gemma Sherrington,
Chief executive,
Refuge
Harder to be an ace under fire
The concept of a 'fighter ace' emerged in 1915 when naval and military pilots were engaged, typically, in dogfights. Five 'kills' of enemy aircraft earned a pilot the accolade.
The Royal Air Force has announced that four gunners from the RAF Regiment are to be known as 'aces'. These gunners each shot down five or more Iranian drones during recent operations in the Middle East - keep up the good work!
However, fighter aces had to contend with flying their aircraft, usually under enemy fire and while taking evasive action. As seen in the movies, one such action is remarkable, five or more certainly heroic.
To use the term 'ace' for shooting down five or more drones smacks of hyperbole. Better were another term used for such good shooting so as to avoid diminishing the accolade awarded to brave pilots and aircrew. A new accolade would also, rightly, set these gunners apart.
Perhaps 'fighter ace' and 'drone ace' would be sufficient distinction, but distinction there should be - good shooting in the air is rather different to good shooting of drones from land or sea.
Lester May
Lieutenant commander, Royal Navy - retired
Reachview Close,
Camden Town,
London
Discover Anglo-Saxons through archaeology
A free Archaeology Day will be held at Alton's Assembly Rooms on April 25 between 10am and 3pm.
Weorod will give an insight into Anglo-Saxon life. Much of what they do is based on items found in Hampshire, including Alton's Mount Pleasant Anglo-Saxon Cemetery.
There will also be displays by archaeological and historical groups, with excavated items, reports and publications to see.
Donations to Dementia-Friendly Alton would be much appreciated.
Jane Hurst,
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