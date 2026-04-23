Year 12 students Tom and Ben ran 60km from Charterhouse School in Godalming to The Charterhouse in London on November 30, raising funds for F6IT after a spontaneous idea turned into a major challenge.
With just weeks to prepare, the pair completed the symbolic route linking the two Charterhouse sites. “We felt it was long enough to be a real challenge, but not impossible,” they said.
Ben, who now trains with Aldershot and Farnham Running Club, and Tom credited support from school staff, including cross-country coach Mr Hadley.
Their efforts raised well over £5,000 for F6IT, a family-centred disability charity based in South-West Surrey. The pair later presented a cheque to Chair of Trustees George Sobek and interim CEO Anel Van de Merwe at the school.
F6IT supports children and young people with additional needs and disabilities by providing inclusive sport and recreational activities for the whole family. Based largely at The Edge Leisure Centre in Haslemere, the charity currently supports more than 270 families, offering activities ranging from wheelchair multi-sports and boccia to family swimming, art and music clubs.
Laura Baxter, Operations Manager at F6IT, said: “For a disabled child, being unable to join a sports club or play alongside friends isn’t a small thing — it shapes confidence, wellbeing and sense of self.
“Tom and Ben’s incredible effort helps us continue creating spaces where disabled children and their families can get active, connect and thrive on equal terms.”
With demand for inclusive provision continuing to grow, the funds raised will help F6IT expand its work and ensure more families can access vital opportunities in their local community.
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