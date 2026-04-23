Roll up, roll up – Haslemere’s much-loved Charter Fair returns to the town centre on Bank Holiday Monday, May 4.
The historic event will once again transform the High Street and West Street into a hub of traditional rides, stalls and amusements for all ages. Open from 11am to 4pm, the fair is expected to draw thousands for a day of family-friendly fun.
A Park and Ride scheme will operate between Lion Green, St Christopher’s Green, the railway station and the High Street, with Hoppa buses running continuously and dropping off in the central car park.
There is no admission charge, and local charities and organisations will benefit from the strong community spirit that defines this popular annual event.
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