Hopes of opening a new woodland nursery this year have been dashed after unexpected building problems forced plans at Beacon Hill Primary School to be put on hold.
The much-anticipated Little Beacons Woodland Nursery will no longer open as planned after surveys revealed the building earmarked for the provision is no longer fit for use, with significant damp and structural issues identified.
In a joint statement, school leaders and the Weydon Multi-Academy Trust said: “It became clear that extensive remedial works are required to address underlying issues within the building planned for the nursery.”
They added the decision had been taken to prioritise “the highest standards of safety, accessibility and suitability for young children,” meaning the project cannot proceed on its original timeline.
Haslemere town councillor Jerome Davidson said the extent of the damage had undermined the scheme’s viability.
“We need to find projects to soak up the CIL money,” he said. “Beacon Hill nursery has got so much damp they’ve had to condemn the building.”
It is understood the school had been preparing to apply for Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding from the council to support improvements, but those plans have now been withdrawn following the condition of the site.
Despite the setback, the Trust says it remains committed to delivering a nursery in the longer term and is carrying out a detailed feasibility study to assess the scope and cost of the works required. Leaders remain “optimistic about the benefits of a school-based nursery” for the Beacon Hill community.
Alongside this, the Trust has invested in refurbishing classrooms and repairing areas affected by long-term underinvestment, as part of wider efforts to improve and maintain safe, high-quality learning environments.
In the meantime, the school will continue working with local early years providers to support families across the area.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.