A childhood cancer survivor from Liphook is taking on a fundraising challenge with her dachshund Dobby after a life-changing diagnosis at just four years old.
Holly Soal was just four when she became seriously unwell with extreme fatigue and a persistent cough that wouldn’t go away. After a visit to the doctor and an X-ray, consultants quickly realised something was seriously wrong. The head consultant at the Royal Marsden happened to see her scan and immediately recognised the urgency, transferring her to a specialist cancer hospital in Sutton.
She was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma, a tumour between her heart and lungs. Holly spent years undergoing on-and-off treatment at the Royal Marsden before eventually completing it. She continues to attend annual check-ups, along with five-yearly heart scans, to monitor her long-term health.
“I am so grateful, as are my whole family, for the treatment I received then and still now,” Holly said.
Now living in Liphook with her husband and two children, Jorge, eight, and Elsie, seven, Holly describes them as her “miracles” after being told treatment could affect her fertility.
Completing the family is Dobby, the one-year-old dachshund who is helping her take on a fundraising challenge.
“I have never had the confidence to fundraise, despite it being so close to my heart,” Holly said. “But unfortunately cancer is touching so many of my friends and family right now… it just felt right to try to do something. Especially when I saw the Walkies challenge with Stand Up To Cancer.”
Support has exceeded all expectations, with donations quickly surpassing her original £150 target and reaching nearly £900 halfway through the month. She has now increased her goal to £1,000.
Holly said she is “blown away” by people’s generosity and hopes her efforts will encourage others affected by cancer to get involved in fundraising and find their own way to give back.
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