An exhibition at Chawton House is inviting visitors to step away from modern life and explore the handmade histories of women through letters, journals and artworks.
Running at the Grade II*-listed manor house near Alton until September, HomeMade Histories brings together a wide range of manuscripts and crafted objects, offering a glimpse into women’s lives through materials often overlooked in favour of printed books.
A spokesperson for the house said: “From mending and needlework that provided vital income, to portraiture commissioned by nobility, botanical illustration made through travel and scientific observation, and letters that later found their way into print, these objects reveal how women’s skills and knowledge circulated within families, communities and wider literary networks.”
Drawing on the house’s growing manuscript collection, the display explores creative work across the boundaries of amateur and professional life. Items on show include personal letters, recipe books, journals and scrapbooks, alongside manuscript novels, plays and detailed botanical illustrations.
Well-known figures such as Jane Austen and Maria Edgeworth feature alongside lesser-known names including Agnes Strickland and Maria Graham.
Among the highlights is the Austen Tapestry, a 10-metre embroidery by Kate Evans exploring fabric production in Regency times and the Austen family’s links to the British East India Company, Ireland and transatlantic slavery.
The exhibition is included in the price of admission, with visitors encouraged to book in advance. A programme of curator-led tours and workshops will run alongside the display, focusing on traditional handcraft skills.
Organisers also thanked The Friends of the Nations’ Libraries for supporting the acquisition of the Strutt letters, now on display for the first time.
HomeMade Histories runs until Sunday, September 20, 2026.
Herald & Post readers can claim a special offer: pay for entry to Chawton House, then buy any hot drink in the Old Kitchen Tearoom and receive a free slice of cake.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.