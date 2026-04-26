“When we shared the news that Reggie was home, the response on social media was overwhelming. Hundreds of messages of joy flooded in from people across the local community and beyond who had followed his story every single day — people who had never met us but who had been willing Reggie home with every share and every post. The outpouring of emotion when he was found safe was a testament to the power of community and the bond people feel with animals. Reggie had become everybody’s dog.”