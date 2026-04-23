Bold new production That Four Letter Word will make its debut in the Aldridge Theatre at Frensham Heights School in Rowledge on May 15 at 7.30pm.
This striking evening of three short plays will explore one of humanity’s most misunderstood concepts: love.
Inspired by Bell Hooks’ notion that “love is an action, never simply a feeling”, the production challenges romantic myths and asks what it really means to practise love - in our relationships, our choices and ourselves.
Set across three contrasting worlds - a museum of memory, a tech boardroom and a couple's bedroom - it explores the courage, complexity and beauty of loving and being loved.
The first play - Safekeeping, by Nicole Acquah - stars Nicole and is a powerful monologue exploring memory, identity, family and belonging.
It unfolds in a museum-like setting where everyday objects become vessels for personal and collective histories, inviting reflection on what people hold on to and what they let go.
Play two is Pivot by former Frensham Heights pupil Landé Belo, with Abiodun Duarte played by Trisha Nabalayo or Alyssa Mansaray, and Tolani Monroe by Tunrayo Tomori.
A sharp, contemporary boardroom drama, it follows two women entrepreneurs as they navigate the challenges of running a dating app for black women, exploring how to help their users ‘love’ better.
The evening will end with Heat by Sara Amanda, featuring Ebony Skerritt and Steven Burrell.
Through moments of honest dialogue and charged silences, it is a poignant reflection on the delicate balance between love, vulnerability and the struggle to communicate when words fall short.
Each story reveals love as something messy, demanding and deeply human. In a time of swipe culture and emotional burnout, That Four Letter Word asks a simple but urgent question: if love is an action, are we brave enough to practise it?
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