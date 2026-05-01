Internationally renowned jewellery artist Anne Wolf, from California, has just finished a four-week residency in Farnham.
Anne, who is celebrated for her mastery of the ancient Japanese art of Mokume-gane, is Farnham’s third artist-in-residence since it became England’s first World Craft Town.
She was based in the University for the Creative Arts’ (UCA) jewellery workshop where she developed two new vessels for Farnham’s World Craft Town collection which demonstrate this rare and historic practice. Mokume-gane is a technique of working with layers of different-coloured metals to create patterns which look like wood grain.
To celebrate Anne Wolf’s residency, visitors were invited to the New Ashgate Gallery to view her latest works ahead of them being exhibited at the Crafts Study Centre.
Iain Lynch, Farnham Town Clerk, said: “We are delighted to accept Anne’s beautiful work into the World Craft Town collection. The vessels will appear alongside work from previous artists in residence who include a glass artist from Ireland and an Italian ceramicist.
“Our ongoing artist-in-residence programme continues to bring leading contemporary makers to the town who enrich our cultural landscape and foster meaningful community engagement with craft.”
Later this year, Anne Wolf’s work will feature in the New Ashgate Gallery’s summer craft exhibition which will run from July 4 to October 31. After this the vessels will go on permanent display at Farnham Town Hall.
The artist in residence programme is funded by the South Street Trust and organised by Farnham Town Council in association with UCA. The ongoing support enables Farnham to host artists of international standing and to offer the community unique opportunities to experience and be inspired by exceptional craftsmanship.
Farnham’s first artist in residence was glass artist Fiona Byrne in 2024 and she was followed by Cristina Lorenzet, an Italian artist who works in ceramics to create sculptures.
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