Residents are being invited to celebrate a more sustainable way of life at Farnham’s Wellbeing and Sustainability Festival on Sunday, May 17.
Held at Gostrey Meadow, this year’s event expands on its traditional environmental focus to include wellbeing, with activities and advice covering both mental and physical health.
More than 50 stalls will be spread across themed zones, allowing visitors to explore areas including community, craft, retail, food and drink, and wellbeing.
There will also be a children’s mental health and activities zone, with information available on support services.
In the sustainability demonstration tent, sessions will include an introduction to sourdough for beginners, guidance on reducing plastic use and advice on natural refills.
The wellbeing area will feature information on physiotherapy, strength and fitness, reflexology and vibroacoustic sound healing.
New for this year is a hands-on craft activity exploring the endangered art of traditional stained glass. Participants will be able to paint and engrave mouth-blown coloured glass under the guidance of Surrey Artist of the Year 2014 Rachel Mulligan.
The workshop, inspired by patterns found in Farnham’s architecture and surrounding landscape, is organised by the New Ashgate Gallery in partnership with Farnham Town Council and supported by the South Street Trust.
Iain Lynch, town clerk at Farnham Town Council, said: “If you have never visited the festival, I really encourage you to come along as there is always such a lovely positive atmosphere.
“There is a real sense of community, with the emphasis very much on sharing knowledge about the little things we can all do to reduce our impact on the environment.”
The festival runs from 11am to 4pm and is organised in partnership between Farnham Town Council and Farnham Community Farm.
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