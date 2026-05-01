Farnham Central candidates took centre stage at St Andrew’s Church as they outlined their vision for the new West Surrey authority.
More than 40 people gathered in St Andrews Church on Thursday, April 30 just a week before polling day for the new council.
Organised by Jonathan Thorp and Reverend David Uffindell each candidate had a four-minute opportunity to introduce themselves. This was then followed by a 10-minute break where organisers collected various questions to pose to each party and candidate with each candidate allowing to answer for just one minute.
Kicking off the introduction was the Farnham Residents Group and their candidates David Beaman and Andy Macleod. Both candidates bring decades of experience across the various tiers of council Farnham, Waverley and Surrey. The pair outlined the previous success of the Farnham Residents Group and their focus on local issues.
Mr Beaman said: “Now, I was a hallowed confession to make. I have been in the class of the Liberal Democrats and also for a very short period of time and even been in the Conservatives. But during that time it became obvious to me that political politics had no part to play in local government decision making.”
The Liberal Democrats too have a strong line-up of council experience with Tony Fairclough and Richard Steijger. The Lib Dems said they wanted to ensure that Farnham has a bigger voice as they merge into the unknown of a West Surrey Unitary Authority.
Tony Fairclough began with his lifelong connection to the town highlighting his continued support for Farnham Town FC and their matchday programmes as they are set to take on the biggest game in their history on Bank Holiday Monday.
He said: “ Last night's fantastic result for Farnham Town is a testament to what can be achieved with the right team working with the local community and I believe that to be a template for what I hope to achieve at West Surrey. Farnham is a fantastic place to live and I'm passionate about keeping it that way.
“That means protecting the town's heritage and green spaces, providing the appropriate infrastructure for all of the town's residents, old and new, supporting businesses and stimulating the creation of jobs that will give our children a successful future.”
Mr Steijger’s address centred on the issue of roads in Farnham not just potholes but safety and bringing infrastructure to Farnham.
Conservative candidate Christopher Storey took to the stage without his fellow conservative candidate Patrick Steven, who could not attend as he had other commitments.
Mr Storey, a former Waverley councillor, said: “This is a big step that we're taking Surrey, removing the county council, removing the borough council and all of the other borough councils across the area and introducing a new type of unitary council. We need to make sure that we are represented in the best way that we can on that new authority.”
Timothy Visser, a pastor at the Wey Church, represented Reform UK and despite his lack of council experience his opening remarks were clear as strong as he set out Reform cost-cutting measures if elected.
He also wanted councillors to face more scrutiny and accountability given the frustration by many residents about the roadworks and the Farnham infrastructure project.
Then came questions from the audience which ranged from what each party would do regarding SEND provisions to each candidates personal thoughts on the relationship between church and state.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.