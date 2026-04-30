Runners from across the globe could be making a pilgrimage to Farnham as a marathon based in the town has been named one of the world’s hardest.
The Farnham Pilgrim Marathon has been declared the tenth hardest in the world – and the fourth hardest in the UK – by Runners World.
The “pretty but fairly punishing” challenge reached the heights in a survey carried out by PureGym published in the internationally popular magazine.
The chain gave each marathon a difficulty score based on factors including maximum elevation, finishing times, temperatures, wind speeds and physiological challenge.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Everest tops the global list with an eye-opening score of 90.75 with the Great Wall of China event trailing in second with 59.05.
The Beachy Head Marathon is the highest UK entry on the list at 5 with a score of 55.37 while the Eryri and Cybi Coastal Marathons in Wales are seventh and eighth, respectively, with marks of 53.82 and 53.03.
But the Pilgrim Marathon isn’t far behind in tenth with a score of 49.57 – delighting its founders, the Farnham Weyside Rotary Club.
“We were astounded to see our marathon was ranked at 10, and one of only four in Britain,” said the club, which founded the 26-mile challenge in 2010.
“Hopefully this accolade will attract more runners eager to challenge themselves against the tenth toughest marathon in the world.”
It’s not the first time the marathon has caught national attention as it was named “Best New Event” following its inaugural running in 2010.
The trail marathon around the Surrey Hills is organised by the Rotary Club and Farnham Town Running Club with all proceeds going to local charities.
This year’s Pilgrim will take on Sunday, September 13, with more details on routes and entry at www.farnhampilgrim.org.uk
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