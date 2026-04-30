Christmas shoppers and foodies could get a taste of things to come later this year as two of Farnham’s biggest events look set to move across the town centre.
It looks like tradition will be broken this year as Castle Street won’t host the Food Festival and Christmas Market.
Because of ongoing works, talks are underway to spread the hugely popular events across The Borough, East Street and Brightwells with the latter taking centre stage.
But the move would potentially mean 20 fewer stalls than last year with around 70 spread across the three sites.
Early proposals and site plans for the two events were recently discussed by members of the Culture & Business Working Group at Farnham Town Council.
Members noted there is only capacity for 18 stalls on The Borough, 25 on East Street, and a potential 40 at Brightwells, with the total figure less than the 85 that Castle Street accommodates on its own.
“It would mean 20 less stalls than last year,” said town clerk, Iain Lynch, to councillors on Wednesday (April 29), adding that layouts and plans would be available at their next meeting.
The council’s events manager also raised concerns about the logistics of stallholder arrivals and set-up.
Councillors also read the main cookery stage would be located in the centre of Brightwells Market Square with a second music stage being set up at the Royal Deer junction.
A traffic management plan is due to be finalised by CSP shortly with a road closure application likely to be submitted within the fortnight.
And staying on the theme of food, this year is a big one for Farnham Farmers Market as the event’s 25th anniversary will be celebrated in October.
The date was chosen to avoid a clash with the Farnham Food Festival in September.
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