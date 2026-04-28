Eva Rondeau, a pupil at Farnham Heath End School, is taking on the challenge on Saturday, May 2, in support of Blood Cancer UK.
She will be joined by her mother, Vicky, for what will be her first long-distance trek.
The walk is inspired by a deeply personal connection. Eva’s father, Phil, 48, has been living with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia, a type of blood cancer.
Thanks to advances in treatment and research, he has been able to lead a full and healthy life.
Eva said: “Research has made all the difference for my dad. We’re incredibly grateful, but we know that not everyone is as fortunate.”
She added: “I am planning to walk 30 miles along the Dorset coast to raise money and awareness of blood cancers and for Blood Cancer UK. I will walk with my mum Vicky.
“My dad has been successfully fighting Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia. Thanks to support and ongoing research into medicines, he has been able to live a normal and healthy life.
“He is one of the lucky ones, but for those not so fortunate, organisations like Blood Cancer UK provide fantastic support.
“This will be the first time I have walked this distance. Please do sponsor me as I undertake this challenge for a worthy cause. Thank you.”
Blood Cancer UK funds research into blood cancers, works to improve treatments and supports patients and families through diagnosis and beyond.
By taking on the 30-mile coastal walk, Eva hopes to give back and help more families benefit from similar progress.
She added the family is keen to raise awareness about Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia. Supporters can donate via Eva’s JustGiving page.
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