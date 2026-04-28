Kate Townsend, 54, set off at one minute past midnight on Sunday, April 26, finishing her own marathon before the official race began later that morning.
Ms Townsend, an internal communications manager from Farnham, ran the 26.2-mile course in reverse from Birdcage Walk to Blackheath.
She then joined crowds later that morning to support runners taking part in the London Marathon.
Ms Townsend was fundraising for Brooke, a charity supporting working horses, donkeys and mules, where she works.
She said: “I run a trail marathon every month, so to raise money and awareness for Brooke I knew I had to do something different. What better than the London Marathon course in reverse, from Birdcage Walk to Blackheath.
“I started at one minute past midnight while most sensible people are asleep and finished at 5.30am while most sensible people are still asleep.
“For me, it wasn’t about records or novelty, but about pushing myself out of my comfort zone for the animals Brooke supports. Every mile reflected, in a small way, the reality faced by working horses, donkeys and mules.
“Tiredness, hunger, thirst, the need to stop and rest. It was tough, strange and ever so slightly bonkers, but worth every step to help them. I am very proud to be Brooke.”
Ms Townsend, who has kept her own pony for years, described herself as an avid horse lover.
Five other Brooke supporters also ran the London Marathon, raising more than £14,000.
Among them were Adam Blackmore-Heal, who had completed the Windsor Ultra Marathon the previous week, and Ben Portus, who marked 10 years of running for the charity.
Brooke staff in Kenya also completed their own marathon at the same time, raising additional funds.
Brooke is a global organisation that supports working horses, donkeys and mules, and the communities that rely on them.
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