A former Pret A Manger executive has launched a homecare service in Farnham, aiming to bring a more personal and consistent approach to care in the community.
Ed Deason, who spent years as global head of customer experience at the company, is now leading a local branch of GoodOaks Homecare, supporting people across Farnham, Alton and Haslemere.
Mr Deason, who has lived in Farnham for more than a decade and has a young family in the town, said his move into the care sector was driven by a focus on trust and reliability.
“In most industries, consistency and trust are non-negotiable. In care, they matter even more,” he said.
“When someone is coming into your home, often at a difficult time, you need to know who’s turning up and that they genuinely understand the person they’re supporting.”
The service offers support to help people remain in their own homes, ranging from a few visits a week to full-time live-in care.
Nationally, around 5.7 million people provide unpaid care for a family member or friend, a picture increasingly reflected in towns across Surrey.
Mr Deason said launching the business locally was both a professional and personal decision.
“This is where I live. It’s where I’m raising my family,” he said.
“You see first-hand how many families are trying to support parents or relatives, often without much guidance. If we can make that a bit easier, and provide care that people genuinely feel good about, that matters.”
The service is also expected to create jobs in the Farnham area, with plans to introduce between 15 and 20 care roles over the next year.
GoodOaks Homecare provides visiting and live-in care across the UK, focussing on a person-centred approach to help people live independently in their own homes.
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