Lion and Lamb Yard has been acquired by Jamestown, a real estate company specialising in historic mixed-use sites, on behalf of a European investor.
The site has been a fixture of Farnham life for generations. Its cobbled courtyard, independent retailers and Waitrose supermarket make it one of the best-known destinations in the town centre.
Jamestown said it plans to retain the character of the site while making targeted improvements.
The company has previously acquired similar schemes and worked with local communities to keep them occupied and maintained.
At Lion and Lamb Yard, its initial focus will be on filling two vacant retail units with new tenants and making improvements to some public areas. Waitrose will remain the anchor tenant.
“Community high streets are part of our DNA, and Lion and Lamb Yard represents that at its best — a beloved local destination where essential retail meets authentic placemaking,” said Michael Phillips, president of Jamestown.
“Lion and Lamb Yard offers us an opportunity to showcase our careful stewardship of this property, which is an established part of the community.”
Jamestown said it will begin a programme of community engagement to gather views from Farnham residents on the future of the site.
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