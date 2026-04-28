Firefighters were called at around 4.45pm on Monday (April 27) to a large fire off Hammer Lane, Headley, on the Land of Nod estate.
The blaze quickly spread across three hectares of heathland and woodland, prompting a major response from Hampshire crews alongside Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.At its height, multiple vehicles were deployed, including specialist wildfire units, 4x4s and a water carrier, while firefighters used beaters and hose reels to contain the flames.
Crews remained on site overnight with a reduced presence. By 9am on Tuesday, April 28, two off-road vehicles were still in attendance, carrying out inspections and damping down hotspots.
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