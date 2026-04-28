A wildfire that ripped through a historic estate on the SurreyHampshire border has left crews damping down hotspots more than 12 hours after it first broke out.

Firefighters were called at around 4.45pm on Monday (April 27) to a large fire off Hammer Lane, Headley, on the Land of Nod estate.

The blaze quickly spread across three hectares of heathland and woodland, prompting a major response from Hampshire crews alongside Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.At its height, multiple vehicles were deployed, including specialist wildfire units, 4x4s and a water carrier, while firefighters used beaters and hose reels to contain the flames.

Crews remained on site overnight with a reduced presence. By 9am on Tuesday, April 28, two off-road vehicles were still in attendance, carrying out inspections and damping down hotspots.