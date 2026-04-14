Alice Holt WI
At the February meeting Sue Leach and Nick Swann from History Live talked about the Civil War in Farnham and what life was like at the time.
They dressed in authentic costume and brought many artefacts from the period, plus examples of food - particularly herbs and spices - that would have been used at the time.
Sue told members what women of her class wore and showed off her embroidered waistcoat. Nick’s information was related to what men did and wore.
They also brought clothes that a pikeman in the New Model Army, Cromwell’s force, would have worn.
They dressed a member in these clothes, and she commented how heavy and cumbersome they were - particularly the helmet.
Members thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon and looked at all the items brought in after the talk.
In March Juliet Evans from Hive Helpers talked about pollinators. The organisation is trying to promote all pollinators, not just bees.
Juliet explained how a beehive worked and the president kindly volunteered to try on a protective bee suit.
Hive Helpers visits local schools and has produced a bee trail around Farnham. There is an accompanying booklet.
Alice Holt WI is celebrating its 60th year and the Surrey Federation invited two members to attend the annual meeting on March 31 to receive a certificate. The committee is planning a celebratory tea at Quinettes on August 19.
Alice Holt WI meets at 7.30pm in the Rowledge Club. For more information email Ros Cranham at [email protected]
Frensham and Dockenfield Horticultural Society
The Marindin Hall in Frensham was awash with the joys of spring for the spring show, and its overhaul and redecoration at the end of last year really helped make this a classy event.
There were 20 flower arrangements, including the winner of the best entry in the show - out of 209 entries - an Easter table arrangement, resplendent with miniature bunnies and Easter eggs, by Annabel Sommerfelt.
There were some delightful decorated Easter hats in the junior classes. Daffodils and camellias were well represented and, as ever, five hellebore flowers floating in a bowl were popular, even though the early spring meant hellebores had rather come and gone by then.
The vegetable classes were also popular, especially the rhubarb section, and Stuart Easton and Dan Bosence once again showed how it should be done with their prize winning baskets of vegetables.
The prizes for cakes and other foodstuffs were hotly contested, though there were fewer handicrafts and photographs than the norm.
All in all it was another most enjoyable show, enjoyed by members and visitors alike.
Cup winners: Darling Cup (Exhibit of highest merit in the show) - Annabel Sommerfelt; Huitfeltd Cup (Winner of floral arrangements) - Annabel Sommerfelt; Frensham Spring Cup (Best daffodils) - Penny Hearn; Diver Cup (Highest points total for flowers, shrubs, potted plants and vegetables) - Penny Hearn; Wood Cup (Best exhibit in shrubs classes) - Sharon Miller; Barnes Cup (Highest points total in home industries classes) - Penny Hearn; Peattie Cup (Best photographic exhibit) - Harry Glover; Denne Cup (Highest points by a junior) - Huxley Atkin; Pat Mattin Cup (Best floral exhibit by a junior) - Mabel Pullman; Prize for Most Entries in Show - Penny Hearn; People’s Choice Award - Annabel Sommerfelt.
Headley Horticultural Society
The fantastic Headley Horticultural Society spring show was held in Headley Village Hall on April 11.
There were 240 entries, 40 more than last year. Many of the classes had a record number of entries.
Visitors were welcomed with 14 pots of the daffodil ‘Yazz’ on display - the chosen bulb, for the best container of bulbs, which members bought last year from the society.
The tulip classes were amazing, with a large variety of tulips on show. The judge must have had a difficult decision, as they all looked top quality.
There were double the usual amount of entries for the miniature ‘Foliage Only’ arrangements, and it was surprising how many poets were members, as demonstrated by the limerick competition that started with the given first sentence ‘This year we've had heatwaves galore’. The limericks were of a very high standard and very creative.
Headley knitters supplied nine knitted Charlie jumpers for the Royal Surrey Charity, all of which were very colourful.
The ‘Men Only’ domestic class was to make six cheese biscuits, and again was admirably supported by the male members.
All the other classes were very well subscribed, with some new names on the exhibitor cards. Summer and autumn shows will follow later in the year.
The prize winners were: Pat Miller Cup (Best exhibit class 1, container of daffodils) - Christine Leonard; Brian Newman Shield (Best exhibit class 6, nine stems daffodils/narcissi) - Loretta Syrad; Tudor Jones Challenge Bowl (Most points classes 1-20, flowers) - Christine Leonard; Joan Allden Award (Best exhibit class 15, container of spring flowers) - Christine Leonard; Daffodil Society Medal (Best exhibit classes 1-8 - class 6, nine daffodils) - Loretta Syrad; Best Bloom Daffodil Certificate (Best bloom classes 1-8 - class 3 ) - Christine Leonard; Worshipful Company of Gardeners Diploma: Horticulture - Flowers and Vegetables (Best exhibit classes 1-26 - class 6, daffodils) - Loretta Syrad; Floral Art (Best exhibit classes 28-30 - Spring has Sprung) - Jennifer Mitchell; Diploma of Merit Domestic Science (Best exhibit classes 31-36 - Bakewell tart) - Christine Leonard; Vi Dowse Trophy for Handicraft (Best exhibit classes 37-40 - Charlie jumper) - Jennifer Mitchell.
East Meon Flower Festival
Following the success of previous years, All Saints’ Church in East Meon will once again host its much-loved Flower Festival, from May 22 to 25.
For four days, the beautiful Grade I listed church will be dressed to the nines with stunning floral displays, transforming this historic 11th-century building into a celebration of creativity, nature and community.
The festival aims to attract visitors from near and far while raising vital funds for the ongoing care and preservation of this much-loved landmark.
The 2026 festival will feature more than 20 floral-themed displays, each created by and representing the many groups and societies that make up village life in East Meon.
From local farming communities and the cricket team to cold-water swimmers, allotment holders, beekeepers and the local history society, the displays promise to reflect the rich character and diversity of the community.
A central theme of this year’s festival is the countryside and sustainability. Wherever possible, arrangements will use locally sourced, environmentally friendly materials.
Held in May, the festival takes full advantage of the season’s abundant greenery - hedgerows, woods and grasses at their freshest - bringing the natural beauty of the Meon Valley into the church in an organic and sympathetic way.
While celebrating creativity and community, the festival also highlights a serious purpose. All Saints’ requires constant care, urgent repair and renovation work is constantly needed, and proceeds from the flower festival will directly support some vital projects.
Alongside the floral displays, visitors can enjoy delicious teas, a local artists’ exhibition in the church hall, live jazz, daily history tours, and the chance to learn all about the bells - which will be ringing over the weekend.
As a special one-off event, the talented Octavus Choir will be performing in the church on May 23 at 7pm.
There will be a floral-themed programme of music and poetry. Tickets will be sold separately and the price includes a glass of wine.
A spokesperson said: “Throughout the weekend, All Saints’ will truly be abuzz with activity. We really look forward to welcoming you to the festival in May.”
For more information on events and timings visit the @eastmeonflowerfestival Instagram page.
For flower festival and choir concert tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk
Froxfield and Privett Garden Club
The spring show at Privett Village Hall on March 28 was a stunning success, with an amazing array of entries.
The stand-outs, as always, were the daffodils. The sea of yellow that greeted visitors was a real reminder that spring had arrived and sunnier days lay ahead.
The earlier spring this year resulted in fewer miniature daffodils on display, but there was a larger than usual display of double and small cup daffodils.
In the other horticultural classes, the camellia and any other bulb classes were the most popular, with the camellia winner also being the recipient of the Privett Flower Show Challenge Cup for the best entry across all the non-daffodil horticultural classes.
The independent judges commented on the high standard of the entries, with many new participants winning prizes.
The flower arranging classes provided a fantastic backdrop to the show, with the winner of the woodland arrangements also being awarded the Elizabeth Cawson Trophy for the best flower arrangement.
The coffee and walnut cake and tea bread classes were very hotly contested, although the Dee Kiddle Cup for cookery was awarded to the winner of the marmalade class.
The children from Froxfield Primary School made Easter cards which included the full range of images associated with Easter.
Froxfield Pre-School children made colourful pictures on the theme of sky, while those from Privett Montessori Nursery contributed decorated birds hanging from the ceiling.
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