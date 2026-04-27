Local fundraisers from Hampshire and Surrey were among nearly 60,000 runners who completed the 2026 TCS London Marathon on Sunday, as the event set a world record for the largest number of finishers.
A total of 59,830 runners crossed the finish line, surpassing the previous record of 59,226 set at the New York City Marathon in November. The day also featured historic performances on the elite start line.
Among those taking part were runners supporting Farnham charities Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, Challengers, Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care and Royal Surrey Charity.
A team of four runners raised more than £15,000 for Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity.
Katie, who was completing her first ever marathon, said she was moved to take part by her family's own experience of the condition.
"I ran the London Marathon for the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity because of the incredible support they gave our family when our daughter Lucy was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven," she said.
"At what felt like a confusing and emotional time, Helen Arkell was one of the first places we turned to. Thanks to their guidance, Lucy received specialist support at school and we learned how best to help her at home — support that made a lasting difference."
Challengers, which creates inclusive play and social spaces for disabled young people, saw a team of nine cross the finish line, raising nearly £24,000.
Zuzanne, whose son receives respite care from the charity, said: "I want to increase awareness of Challengers and raise funds to support the incredible work they do."
Holly, a former Challengers volunteer, added: "They make such a difference in the lives of the children, young people and the families they support. Not only did I make lifelong friends working there, but I saw how much of an impact Challengers has firsthand."
Phyllis Tuckwell, the end-of-life care charity, fielded a team of 18 runners, including Joshua Augier, Michael Kennedy, Peter Brooks, Ryan Tooley and Laura Sharrod.
Also lining up on Sunday was Jo Kent, from Rake ran for Children with Cancer UK after her own experience of breast cancer. Having been unsuccessful in the ballot nine years in a row, she secured a charity place and set herself a fundraising target of £2,250.
She organised prize draws, football bingo and a mince pie and mulled wine evening, with local businesses donating prizes including free MOTs, dog grooms and photo shoots. She has so far raised nearly £3,000.
"The day itself was like one big party, non-stop crowds from start to finish, and so much positive energy," she said. "The best finish line I have ever experienced. I hope to run London again in future."
On the elite course, Sabastian Sawe became the first man to run a sub-two-hour marathon under official race conditions, while Tigst Assefa defended her women's title and broke her own world record, finishing in 2:15:41.
Entries for the 2027 TCS London Marathon ballot are open at www.tcslondonmarathon2027.com.
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