The depth of young talent in the town was on full display last week, as singers, musicians and performers of all kinds took to the stage for the Farnham’s Got Talent fina
The event at Weydon School on Wednesday, April 23 saw pupils from several schools in and around Farnham taking part,
Among the standout performances on the night was a solo violin piece by Ethan Zhang of South Farnham School, while Isla, Chloe, Amelie, Sophia and Annabelle of Potters Gate Primary School delivered a rendition of A Million Dreams.
A large group of pupils from The Ridgeway School and Badshot Lea Infant School — Bea, Eliza, Ruby, Hadley, Gabriel, Zachary, Michael, Roy, Roo, Ashdon, Grace, Libby and Margot — also entertained the audience with a lively stand-up comedy performance.
The final took place in front of a packed auditorium at Weydon’s Medici Theatre, with judging carried out by Mr Mark Alcock and Ms Jenny Randall.
After deliberation, runner-up prizes were awarded to a group from St Mary’s Infant School — Luke, Lottie, Adi, Cosi, Henry, Seffie, Molly, Elizabeth, Clara and Charlotte — as well as Weydon School pupil Tobias Cabral-Tero.
The overall title of Farnham’s Got Talent 2026 was awarded to Dryft, a rock band from St Peter’s Primary School. The group — Henry, Kiran, Fin, Hector and Jack — impressed judges and the audience alike with their performance of The Beatles’ Let It Be, bringing the evening to a close on a high note.
Organisers said the event had been a celebration of the creativity and confidence of Farnham’s young people, with strong support from families, schools and the wider community.
A spokesperson for the event said: “The standard of entry was extremely high with incredibly impressive performances from Farnham‘s young people coming from schools in and around the town.”
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