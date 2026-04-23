‘Whereas Elizabeth Inwood Wife of Richard Inwood of Alton in the County of Southton hath for severall years past Approved her Self A Woman of a Good understanding & Judgment in Physick and Chirurgery, Whose Indeavours amongst her Neighbours for the Reliefe of the Afflicted, Both Poore & Rich, hath (Through the Blessing of God) Proved very Successful Even in Cases that hath Appered not Onely Dificult butt Desperate. Wee Therefore …. Doe with Submission Pray that the Said Elizabeth Inwood who hath been Usefull and Charitable amongst us, May have a Lycence Granted her.’