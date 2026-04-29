A rabbit has lived double his life expectancy to become crowned as the world’s oldest living bunny.
Lionhead rabbit Herbie has been named the record holder by Guinness World Records.
He was officially assessed at the age of 15 years and 82 days back in November – with those in his breed usually living between seven and 10 years.
Teachers Richard and Melissa have been keeping rabbits for 16 years.
Melissa said: “Flopsy loved him and they bonded quickly and were devoted to each other for 10 years.
“Herbie is particularly alpha and is very bossy. He is incredibly independent and loves my husband to chase him.
“Herbie has always been very strong-willed and full of character.”
Herbie has had three different wives while he’s lived with the Dunhams.
After being with Flopsy for 10 years, he bonded with rabbit Tinks when her partner Bertie died aged 10.
He is now married to Betty, aged six.
Melissa said she was surprised by how long Herbie has lived.
She added: “He is an amazing little bunny.
“His spirit is as strong as his determination, and for such a small chap his personality is huge.”
Herbie still has a few years to go to become the oldest rabbit ever.
That title is held by Flopsy – a wild Australian rabbit who was caught in August 1964 and lived to the age of 18 years and 10.75 months, despite an average lifespan of five to 10 years.
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