In December 2025, Repaircraft Chiddingfold applied to redevelop part of a stable for visitor and office use linked to the equestrian business, which received local support on the condition it remained strictly equestrian. After concerns from residents and Chiddingfold Parish Council about non-equestrian use, the application was withdrawn, with the applicants stating: “Please be assured that the very last thing we would ever want is to upset any of our neighbours. Therefore, we have decided to withdraw our Planning Application.”