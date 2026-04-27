Chiddingfold residents have launched a furious campaign to block plans to bring a weapons business into part of a long-established rural racehorse training yard.
Robins Farm Stables, on the edge of the village in a rural residential setting, has operated for decades as a racehorse training yard. It was acquired in 2024 by Repaircraft Chiddingfold, a sister company of a Cranleigh-based weapons firm.
The controversial proposal would see part of the site converted into offices and storage linked to a weapons manufacturer, while equestrian activity continues on the remainder.
But the plans have sparked a backlash, with locals forming a village protection group and warning the scheme could permanently change the character of the area.
Nicholas Clark, who is helping to lead the campaign, said: “We are back where we all feared we would be when Repaircraft withdrew their last planning application after being challenged as to the use of the site. Local residents are supportive of local business, including for equestrian use at Robins Farm. But office and storage space for a weapons manufacturer and exporter has no place in a rural setting.”
He added: “We are mounting a vocal campaign to keep rural sites for use by rural businesses.”
Residents have also raised concerns over traffic and road safety.
One objection from Mark Bethell warned: “I do not believe the road infrastructure is appropriate to have a business that attracts additional traffic run from this property.”
Another resident, Sociana Clark, said the site sits in an “Area of Great Landscape Value, right beside the South Downs National Park, Green Belt and an AONB,” adding that “offices and storage will result in more cars and HGVs on Fisher Lane and surrounding roads,” which she said are already narrow, flood-prone and unsuitable for heavy vehicles.
In December 2025, Repaircraft Chiddingfold applied to redevelop part of a stable for visitor and office use linked to the equestrian business, which received local support on the condition it remained strictly equestrian. After concerns from residents and Chiddingfold Parish Council about non-equestrian use, the application was withdrawn, with the applicants stating: “Please be assured that the very last thing we would ever want is to upset any of our neighbours. Therefore, we have decided to withdraw our Planning Application.”
A month later, a new application was submitted.
A planning appraisal states there is “no objection in principle”, noting no change to footprint or volume and only “modest alterations to the exterior”, alongside policy support for the reuse of buildings and rural economic growth.
The applicant says diversification is essential to secure the future of the yard, which employs around 13 staff and relies on its rural setting for training operations.
But opponents warn of “mission creep” and a gradual shift away from purely equestrian use, arguing the introduction of a weapons-related business marks a fundamental change in character.
The application will now be considered further, with a parish meeting expected to draw strong attendance as both sides prepare to set out their arguments.
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