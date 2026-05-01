In one of incidents, officers stopped a car on the A3(M) northbound near Petersfield at about 5.15pm on April 21. Three phones were found in the car, showing suspected marketing messages for drugs. A 26-year-old man from Kent and a 25-year-old woman from Fareham were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. They have since been released on police bail with conditions pending further enquiries.