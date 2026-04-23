Cannabis farms in Aldershot and Farnborough have been dismantled as part of a huge month-long crackdown on organised crime in Hampshire.
Imitation firearms, a taser, cash and more than £588,000 worth of cannabis plants have been seized by Hampshire Police following a series of dawn raids across the county.
Six cannabis farms – with one having a potential harvest of more than £234,000 – were raided while car wash sites were also visited in an operation to crackdown on illegal immigration, modern slavery, and human trafficking.
The crackdown was part of Operation Mille, a national operation targeting criminal networks involved in cannabis cultivation and money laundering.
The early morning raids were executed following intelligence reports from the local community, with one property being identified after engineers noted a strong smell of cannabis while carrying out routine work.
Eight of the ten people arrested have been charged while a further two men have been safeguarded as suspected victims of human trafficking.
“These latest successes are a result of intricate and painstaking work by numerous teams across the force, and I would like to thank them for their efforts which have paid off immensely,” said Detective Inspector Christian Reid Milligan, who led the coordinated operation.
“Executing warrants linked to cannabis cultivation is something our officers carry out regularly as part of our work to protect communities and target organised crime.
“Without activity like this, these plants would be harvested, processed and disseminated in our community fuelling criminality, anti-social behaviour and the appalling violence we see when drug gangs feud.”
Although not linked to Operation Mille, cannabis farms have been uncovered in recent months in both Four Marks and Crondall with investigations continuing into both, with no charges made at the time writing.
“Cannabis farms are not victimless,” added Det Insp Milligan. “They are often linked to other criminality, including serious violence, anti-social behaviour and the exploitation of vulnerable people.
“These properties are also at significant risk of fire due to illegal electricity bypasses and other dangerous modifications. That risk can extend to neighbouring homes, putting innocent members of the public in serious danger.
“In addition to the work of our officers, it’s information received from the public that informs our activity. I would like to encourage the community to continue to tell us what you know and raise the alarm.”
Giveaways include a strong, distinctive sweet or sickly smell, frequent visitors at all times, blacked-out or covered windows, birds constantly gathering on the roof, constant noise from fans or ventilation, and signs of electricity sources being tampered with.
“Information from the public plays a vital role in helping police identify and dismantle cannabis farms,” said a spokesperson for Hampshire Police.
“Individually, these signs may appear harmless, but when seen together they could indicate criminal activity.”
Anyone with concerns about drug producing and dealing in their community can get in touch with Hampshire Police through the website or 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
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