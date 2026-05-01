Bells Piece Care Home on Hale Road, once praised as a model of specialist support, is expected to shut after a critical report.
The Care Quality Commission rated Bells Piece Care Home Learning Disabilities as “Requires Improvement” following an inspection in December 2025, with the report published in March 2026.
The service, run by Leonard Cheshire, supports up to 13 adults with learning disabilities and autistic people. At the time of the inspection, 11 residents were living there.
A spokesperson for Leonard Cheshire said: “After considering all the options we sadly now believe the long-term challenges at Bells Piece are insurmountable, with the needs of some of its residents also changing as time has passed and they grow older.
“Despite concerted efforts, including extensive investment and support from specialist teams, we have concluded it is not possible to deliver sustainable improvements to required standards.
“The expectations of learning-disability services, including from the care regulator, have changed significantly since this home opened in 1980. Best practice now favours smaller settings. Bells Piece is a large, older building which would require extensive reconfiguration to be fit for purpose.
“The service is loss-making for the charity and the level of necessary work isn’t feasible. Our priority now is to collaborate closely with commissioning authorities and families to find the right alternative support for each person. Timescales are purposefully flexible so no one feels rushed and everyone can find new arrangements that meet their long-term needs.”
Inspectors said they visited after receiving concerns about management oversight. They identified three breaches of regulations relating to safe care and treatment, person-centred care, and governance.
Among the issues highlighted were parts of the home not being cleaned to an acceptable standard, areas needing refurbishment, and medicines storage procedures not always being followed. Although staff understood residents’ safety risks, inspectors found some guidance and risk management records were out of date or contradictory.
The report also noted there had been no registered manager for more than a year, with several managers in post during that period.
Staff, relatives and professionals told inspectors this had caused inconsistency in support, weak oversight and a lack of support for staff. The provider said it was recruiting permanently and had introduced interim arrangements.
The downgrade marks a sharp contrast with earlier inspections. In 2018 the service was rated Good overall, with Outstanding for responsiveness, and inspectors praised opportunities for residents to garden, work in the on-site shop and take part in arts activities.
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