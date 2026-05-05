Artist and pottery teacher Fiona Sandover is holding an exhibition called Here, Now in the Creative Space at Brightwells Yard in Farnham from May 13 to 29.
Fiona has worked at Creative Response in Farnham for nearly 25 years, and her art includes paintings, sculpture and ceramic homeware. Her studio near Woodlarks has been the location for her creativity for nearly 30 years.
She said: "The opportunity to bring my work out of the solitary space and into a public showing is totally thrilling.
“An artist needs the feedback, the gaze of other people, to fully complete the work. I look forward to welcoming as many people who wish to drop by.
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