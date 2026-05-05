Farnham recorded a notable treble at the South East Energy Efficiency Awards.
Mesh Energy, of Cambridge Place, won the Energy Consultant of the Year award, Keilan James-Devereux, of ETOTO Media, won the Business Development Manager/Director of the Year award, and a project in the town, Elm House, won the New Build or Renovation Project of the Year award.
There were 13 categories up for grabs at the awards ceremony, held in the Sofitel hotel at Gatwick Airport on April 30, which was attended by individuals and companies throughout south-east England that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.
Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “The organisations and individuals recognised through these awards are operating in a period of real uncertainty in the sector. Despite that, they continue to deliver, to innovate and to hold standards high. That matters.
“Now in their 12th year, the Energy Efficiency Awards are about recognising leadership where it counts - in practical delivery, collaboration and professionalism. The winners are not just responding to policy ambition; they are creating real outcomes for homes, communities and businesses across the UK.
“These projects and people show that working together - across supply chains, local authorities and communities - remains the most powerful way to deliver meaningful, lasting change.”
Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “Our awards recipients have delivered commitment to improving energy efficiency and carbon savings, and their hard work in reinforcing the standards the sector will need as delivery scales up is recognised tonight.
“We hope the awards continue to provide both recognition and reassurance - a reminder that, even in uncertain times, the sector has the talent and capability to move forward with confidence.”
To find out more information about the South East Energy Efficiency Awards, visit their website at www.energyefficiencyawards.co.uk
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